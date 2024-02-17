DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $72,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $51,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.