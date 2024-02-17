Deutsche Bank AG Has $40.40 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $40,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.