Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

