Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

