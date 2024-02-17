DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 75,880 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.