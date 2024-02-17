DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,196 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bruker were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after purchasing an additional 594,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

BRKR opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

