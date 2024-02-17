DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PXD stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.24 and a 200 day moving average of $232.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.