Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $863.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $742.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.