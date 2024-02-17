Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Amit Agarwal Sells 128 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $16,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,163,702.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.74 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

