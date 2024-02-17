Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Walter G. Lohr Sells 3,289 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DHR opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $252.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

