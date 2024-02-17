DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup reduced their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.23.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300,011 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in monday.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.