CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

