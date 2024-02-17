CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics
In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.