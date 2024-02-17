CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

