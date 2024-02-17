CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Market Perform”

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.