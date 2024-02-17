CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Market Perform”

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

