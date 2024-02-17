Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.71. 252,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $238.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

