CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.