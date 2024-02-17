Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Crocs stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

