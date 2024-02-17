Critical Analysis: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) & Its Competitors

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,248 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund -$12.69 million N/A -145.42 NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors $319.31 million $46.75 million 504.43

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors 1048 4485 5846 84 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 62.44%. Given NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $4.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays out -2,025.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 837.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund N/A N/A N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors 345.98% 7.36% 4.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund rivals beat NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund was formed in 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

