Covenant (COVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,252.70

Covenant (COVN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $7,252.70 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,594,263 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

