Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Coursera Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:COUR opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
Institutional Trading of Coursera
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after acquiring an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
