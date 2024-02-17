Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aragon Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after buying an additional 172,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

