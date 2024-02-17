CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,768 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $35,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

