CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

