Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

