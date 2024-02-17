Contrasting Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolva and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Evolva alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -10.69 Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 16.77 -$150.66 million ($0.94) -17.77

Evolva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evolva and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Evolva.

Profitability

This table compares Evolva and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics -333.90% -74.94% -33.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Evolva

(Get Free Report)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency. The company's program for neurodegenerative disorders comprises clinical proof of concept-stage program, which includes OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I and OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, or MPS-IIIA; and pre-clinical program, OTL-204 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations. In addition, it develops program for immunological disorders consist of pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-104 for Crohn's disease with mutations in the nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2; and OTL-105 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of January 24, 2024, Orchard Therapeutics plc operates as a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd..

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.