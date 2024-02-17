Contrasting BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) & China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Free Report) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China CITIC Bank pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get BEIJING ENTPS H/S alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and China CITIC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A China CITIC Bank 17.41% 9.06% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and China CITIC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 China CITIC Bank $55.59 billion 0.45 $9.23 billion $3.21 3.21

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S. China CITIC Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

(Get Free Report)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About China CITIC Bank

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for BEIJING ENTPS H/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.