Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

About Consumers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.