Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Consumers Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.55.
About Consumers Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consumers Bancorp
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.