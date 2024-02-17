Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,632. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 394,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 259,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

