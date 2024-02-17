Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $849.97 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $849.97 million and approximately $35.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,203.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.42 or 0.00516421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00135485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00232284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00149255 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,971,384,787 coins and its circulating supply is 3,746,397,460 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,971,280,540.07 with 3,746,280,527.36 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23211477 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $41,831,914.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.