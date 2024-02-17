Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.08

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$173.08 and last traded at C$172.78, with a volume of 7590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$168.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.61. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

