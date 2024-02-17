Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $193.64.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.