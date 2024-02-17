CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.00

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 31218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $199,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

