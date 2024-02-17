Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $187.64. 4,842,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

