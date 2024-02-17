Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TFS Financial worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TFS Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 110,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,460. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.66. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Meredith S. Weil sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $99,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,142.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,189. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

