Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $514.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

