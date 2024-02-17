Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,129,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.