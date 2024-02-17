Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $320.49. 548,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.01 and a 200-day moving average of $300.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.