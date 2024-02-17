Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.24. The stock had a trading volume of 915,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

