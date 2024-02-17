Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.34. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

