Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.85. 1,694,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,368. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average of $274.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.