Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

MOD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $81.97.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 in the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

