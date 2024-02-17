Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.62. 1,135,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average of $287.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.56. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.