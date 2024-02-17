Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

GS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.44. 2,376,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $396.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.