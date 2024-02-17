Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.5 %
Citizens & Northern stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $297.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
