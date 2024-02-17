Citigroup Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

