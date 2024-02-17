Citigroup Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QSR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.