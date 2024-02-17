CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 222,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 58,274 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINT

CI&T Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.05.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.