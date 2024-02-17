Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10-12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.680-3.740 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

