Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $124.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.