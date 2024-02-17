Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $124.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.
Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.
