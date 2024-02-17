Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 333.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 691.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

CMG traded down $19.57 on Friday, hitting $2,598.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,364.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,101.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

